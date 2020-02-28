Anita R. Nemath

August 13, 1926—February 25, 2020
Nemath, Anita R. age 93, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living. Anita was born in New Munster on August 13, 1926 the daughter of Joseph and Regina (nee. Weber) Lois. On July 26, 1947 she married John Nemath at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. Anita was a cook at St. Thomas and volunteered at many activities including the funeral luncheon program, fish fries, turkey dinner and helped with the Christian Mothers group. Anita enjoyed crotcheting and cooking for her family.
Survived by four children, John, Gary, and Gene Nemath and Lisa (Scott) Gunderson; grandchildren, Brad, Camille, Jason, Angel (Mickey), Monice (Tom), Joshua (Shelbi), Hannah (Adam), and Rebecca (Cameron); fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, a sister, Marie (Skip) Boulden, and sister-in-law, Diane Nemath.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband John, daughter-in-law Vicki, along with her sisters and brothers, Richard (Marion) Lois, Mercedes (Sylvester) Woyak, Janet (Bob) Uhen, Verena (James) Schaefer, Jerome (Norene) Lois and Kenneth (Joyce) Lois.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185 from 4:30-5:45 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 6:00 PM. Burial will take place on Tuesday March 4, 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Cemetery, please meet in the cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church – Christian Mothers.
Family wishes to Thank the Nurses and Staff of Allay Hospice along with Waterford Senior Living for their care of Anita.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
Service information
4:30PM-5:45PM
305 South First STreet
Waterford, WI 53185
6:00PM-6:45PM
305 South First STreet
Waterford, WI 53185
7:00PM-8:00PM
305 South First STreet
Waterford, WI 53185
11:00AM-11:15AM
Beck Drive
Waterford, WI 53185
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.