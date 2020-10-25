 Skip to main content
Anita Norma Langberg
MESQUITE, NEVADA/FORMERLY OF RACINE – Due Anita Norma Langberg, 95, passed away at Highland Manor of Mesquite on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Due to the Corona Pandemic, a private family service was held.

Please see the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

