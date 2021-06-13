EAST TROY—Anita Klamm of East Troy, formerly of Union Grove, found peace Friday, December 11, 2020 at East Troy Manor at age 73 years. She was born November 16, 1947 in Racine to her parents; Alfred and Adeline Fiedler. Anita is a Park High School graduate. On February 4, 1967, she wed her loving husband, Bruce at Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine. Union Grove was home for some 30 years, where Anita and Bruce raised four wonderful children: Tina, Dina, Allan and Natalie.

Anita was a full time homemaker, family taxi driver and her children’s biggest sports fan. She is also remembered for being the family seamstress making many of her children’s clothing. Cooking and baking are also included in Anita’s resume. But most of all she will be remembered for being and loving and doting mother and grandmother to her children: Tina (Alan) Lewis, Dina (Rick) Eisel, Allan (Eve) and Natalie (Andrew) Braun; grandchildren: Cheryl, Nicholas, Taylor, Mayah, Aili, Emily, Sean and Andy B.; great grandchildren: Olivia, Genevieve, Zechariah and Connor; her brother, Richard Fiedler; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends also survive her.