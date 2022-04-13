Aug. 6, 1984—Apr. 10, 2022

RACINE—Anibal Solivan, age 37, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Anibal was born August 6, 1984, in Guayama, Puerto Rico to his mother, Daisy Castro and his father, Anibal Solivan.

Anibal was raised by his stepfather, Ramon Castro from the age of three until his passing.

Anibal served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Iraq War.

His hobbies included fishing, baseball, collecting comic books, listening to music,and he also enjoyed a good meal.

He also loved spending time with family, especially his two boys.

Anibal is survived by his wife, Annette Solivan; his sons: Jayden and Kaden Solivan. He is also survived by his siblings: Timiya, Ramon, Antonio, along with three additional sisters in Puerto Rico; his grandmother, Elsie Castro; his grandfather, Casildo Beltran and also many aunts; uncles; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by; his grandfather, Ramon Castro; his uncle, Rafael DeJesus and grandmother, Monseratte DeJesus.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000