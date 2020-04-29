Angeline 'Angie' Danek

Angie was a proud Greek mother to her 3 loving children. She would always make herself available, no matter the time of day or night, to listen and provide guidance from childhood into adulthood. Oftentimes, her advice was prefaced with the phrase, “We Greeks have a saying..” even if the particular saying was not Greek in origin. Regardless of the origin, her children took her advice and found themselves a better person for doing so. She instilled in her children to always be there for their family, to maintain a sense of humor no matter how bleak the situation, and the importance of kindness. She practiced what she preached by answering the late night call, making self deprecating jokes during her illness, and having a friendly conversation with everyone she met. Her children will never forget the lessons they were taught and will be forever grateful for the good fortune of having a great mom.