January 23, 1989—May 10, 2019
RACINE—Angelica Rios, age 30, gained her wings on Friday morning, May 10, 2019.
Angelica was born on January 23, 1989, daughter of Salvador and Antonia (nee: Bueno) Rios.
Angelica was employed as a C.N.A. with Ascension All Saints and worked with Racine Unified at Dr. Jones Elementary School as an Office Clerk. Angelica will be best remembered for her love of God and always helping other people. She was a single mother that dedicated her life raising her loving children. She loved all of her patients dearly and really cared for them and loved her role as a clerk at Racine Unified. Angelica loved to sing and dance and was the life of the party, most of all she loved to laugh and be surrounded by her family and friends. Angelica lived by the quote “Live today like it was your last because tomorrow is never promised!”
Angelica will be dearly missed and remembered by her children, Miyah Rios and Alexander Gonzalez; parents, Salvador and Antonia Rios; siblings, Miguel (Carmen) Rios, Cindy (Joel) Findley; nieces and nephews, Miguel and Elsa Rios, Tyler, Mason and Sophia Findley; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Angelica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Juan and Eufemia Rios and Gregorio and Epifania Bueno.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1101 Erie St, on Saturday May 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday night from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a memorial to be established for Miyah and Alexander have been suggested. The family is asking that you wear white to the funeral to honor Angelica.
