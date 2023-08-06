March 26, 1937—August 2, 2023

Angelica Ann “Angie” Longo, passed to eternal life on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the age of 86. Born in Racine, WI, March 26, 1937, to Louis and Anne Schifano, she married her high school sweetheart, George Longo and spent 65 wonderful years of marriage with him, the last 40 in Sheboygan, WI. She succumbed to her battle with pancreatic cancer after surviving other brushes with death with the faith that we will all be reunited in heaven someday. She is survived by her husband, George (“Pete”); her sons: Lance and Steve (Sue)Longo; and her grandchildren: Rachel, Dominic, Nicholas, and Gabriella Longo. She also leaves behind cherished friends, neighbors, and extended family- including her “little sister” Samantha Cornish.

Angie was a woman of immense kindness and empathy whose smile, generosity, and gifts of time touched all those who knew her (and many strangers who didn’t…especially if they had dogs!) She was a lover of life who felt just as grateful for quiet moments on her flower-filled patio with her husband and family as she was traveling the world. She was able to blend her “family first” Sicilian roots into an ever-changing world with patience, grace, and love—generously and non-judgmentally. Angie’s legacy is her “butterfly effect” on others… many of whom she never even knew that she had touched.

The Longo family would like to extend their thanks to her friends, neighbors, PEO Chapter DK sisters, and healthcare providers for all of their support and compassion during her transition to her next life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2136 N. 21st Street, Sheboygan. Family and friends may gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

A private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine.

Memorials in Angie’s name may be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters, St. Jude, Boys & Girls Club of Sheboygan, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), or to a charity or needy family of your choice.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.