× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 29, 1984—August 10, 2020

RACINE—With our deepest sorrows we are announcing the unexpected passing of our beloved Angela M. Wuerker on Monday August 10th 2020 at her residence. She was born in Racine August 29, 1984 to John and Sherri Wuerker.

Angela attended William Horlick High School. She was employed for over a decade at Pacific Sands Inc. and most recently at Pioneer products. Angela enjoyed writing poetry but most of her life revolved around being the best mother to Brady. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her son Brady and his father Thomas Barker; her parents, Sherri Wuerker (Nee:Zeitz), John (Linda) Wuerker; sister Amanda Wuerker (Joe); grandparents, Nancy Wuerker, Ronald Schmitz; 5 nephews, 5 aunts, 4 uncles, & 7 cousins, along with extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Shirley Schmitz and Kenneth Wuerker.

A special thanks to Jeffrey and Laurel Barker for all the support over the years.