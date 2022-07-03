Angela L. Diem

July 2, 1954—June 27, 2022

RACINE—Angela Lee Diem, age 67, passed away June 27, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, July 2, 1954, daughter of Angelo and Leota (nee: Hansen) Cacciotti.

Angela graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1972”. She was employed as a Dietary Manager for Country View Assisted Living in Oak Creek retiring in 2014. Angela enjoyed watching soap operas her favorites being General Hospital and One Life to Life. Her main joy was time spent with her grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children: Rachel (David) Emerick, Isaac Christian (Jenny Zarbock); three granddaughters: twins Isabella and Abby and their mother Harmony Christian, and Kylie; sister Mary (David) Bradshaw; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Cathy Miller, Susie Cacciotti, and David Cacciotti.

Private services were held.

