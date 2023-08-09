July 9, 1982—Aug. 5, 2023

RACINE—Angela Christine Simon, 41, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born on July 9, 1982 to Nick and Sue (nee: Ward) Simon in Upper Michigan.

Angela was a graduate of Case High School, class of 2000 and attended MATC.

She valued the opportunity to embrace her artistic talents and abilities during her employment at Michael’s. Before that, Angela worked for many years as a server at Charcoal Grill.

She is survived by her beloved son, Tyler Nicholas MacDowell; parents: Nick and Sue Simon; sisters: Lindsay Garcia and Nicole (Danielle) Sayre; aunts and uncles: Bob (Helen) Simon, Becky (Faron) Brandenberg, Bryan Ward, Tom (Karen) Ward. Angela is further survived by nieces and nephews: Esteban, Ethan, Emma, Silas, Harley J. and Harley Mae, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents; brother-in-law, Tbo Garcia.

Funeral service for Angela will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until time of service.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404