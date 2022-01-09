 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angel Tirado

Angel Tirado

MT. PLEASANT - Angel Tirado, age 43, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, WI died December 29, 2021, in Racine.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 6:00 PM at the Kemper Center Founders Hall in Kenosha, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday in Founders Hall from 5:00 PM until the time of services.

To view a complete obituary please visit our web site at www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

