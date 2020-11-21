 Skip to main content
Angel Kim Overstreet
Angel Kim Overstreet

RACINE – Angel Kim Overstreet passed peacefully in the arms of her mother and father, Destiny Kim Sparks and Bryan Christopher Overstreet Jr., on November 15, 2020.

Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences and view both the full obituary notice and service details.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-33661

