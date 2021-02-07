July 19,1961—February 4, 2021

Andrew Stevens, of Union Grove, was Born to Eternal Life on February 4, 2021 at the age of 59. He was born July 19,1961 to Sam and Sue Stevens in Green Bay, WI. He married Annette Gentile. Andy enjoyed his time miniature painting and assembling models, especially WWII German Armaments. He was a nationally awarded figure painter. He was a military history enthusiast. Andrew was very proud of his Oneida Nation heritage.

Andrew is survived by his siblings Paul (Amelia), Thomas (Lisa), Joan, Patrick (Mary Jane), Joseph, and Peter (Kimberly), he is further survived and loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.

Andy was preceded in death by his beloved wife Annette, and his parents.

Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 11:00 AM—1:00 PM, with a prayer service at 1:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.

