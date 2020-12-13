March 27, 1986—December 1, 2020

UNION GROVE—Andrew P. Snell, age 34, passed away at his home on December 1, 2020.

He was born March 27, 1986 to Steve Snell and Tammie Benson (nee Brixius). Andy graduated from Union Grove High School in 2004. Andrew was a loving son, brother and friend, he enjoyed football, snowboarding and loved spending time with his dog (Theo)and mother’s dogs. He regularly donated to dog rescues.

Andy is survived by his parents, Steve Snell, and Tammie and Thomas Benson; siblings, Amanda Snell, Hunter Snell, Hayden Snell, Echo Snell, Emma Snell,Jacob (Amber) Benson, Hailey(Christopher) Malicki, and Chesley (Justin) Kortendick; grandparents: Terrence & Carol Benson; and many cousins, Aunts and Uncles and very special friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Nina Brixius, Paul Snell, and Dorla Kraft; uncles, George Brixius, Jr, Jeff Snell; and aunt, Tammy Benson.

The family will be holding a private tribute to Andrew.

Please consider memorial contributions to The National Alliance of Mental Health, the Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the You Rock Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com