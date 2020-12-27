April 1, 1999—December 21, 2020

Andrew Nolan Hanson, age 21, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home.

Andrew was born in Milwaukee on April 1, 1999, cherished son of Andrew John Hanson and Andrea Marie (nee Orth) Hanson, beloved brother to Kaitlyn Hanson. He is also survived by “Grandma”, Grandma and Grandpa “Pongo”, special cousin Tiffany, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Andrew graduated from Shoreland Lutheran High School in 2017 and went on to attend Fox Valley Technical College studying in the Fabtech Diesel Engine program. Andrew was employed by Fabick Cat as a heavy equipment mechanic.

Andrew was the life of any party, always making people laugh. He was always willing to help out anyone who needed it. Andrew loved to spend time with his family and friends sitting around bonfires, dirt track racing or just hanging out. Andrew strived to do everything right. He found his passion and achieved his goals.

Andrew’s heart was as big as he was, his smile was given freely and would light up a room. His dimples melted his momma’s heart.

We are eternally proud of you and are so very impressed with the man you have become. You are in your savior’s arms, shine on our sweet schmoopie.