Andrew G. Chirigotis, Sr.
Andrew G. Chirigotis, Sr.

October 8, 1926—August 29, 2021

RACINE — Andrew George Chirigotis Sr, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall.

He was born in Racine on October 8, 1926, to the late George and Emily (De Lange) Tsirigotis. Andrew served in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Saratoga. He also patrolled the West coast of California aboard Aircraft looking for Japanese Submarines. Andrew’s Hobbies included, restoring classic cars and trucks, collecting stamps and old coins. He worked for Ford and Buick Garages as a service technician for over 30 years.

Survived by his three sons: Andrew G (Lorie) Chirigotis Jr., Ronald L. Chirigotis, Christopher Chirigotis; five grandchildren: Brian Chirigotis, Stephen Chirigotis, Tonya Ramos, Kevin Chirigotis, and Becky Chirigotis; four great grandchildren: Brianne and Carlee Chirigotis, Melissa and Mikael Ramos.

Preceded in death by sisters Elaine Roberts and Mary Ellen Mazek and brother, Robert Chirigotis.

Andrew will be laid to rest privately at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

