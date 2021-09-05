Andrew G. Chirigotis, Sr.

He was born in Racine on October 8, 1926, to the late George and Emily (De Lange) Tsirigotis. Andrew served in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Saratoga. He also patrolled the West coast of California aboard Aircraft looking for Japanese Submarines. Andrew’s Hobbies included, restoring classic cars and trucks, collecting stamps and old coins. He worked for Ford and Buick Garages as a service technician for over 30 years.