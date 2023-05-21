RACINE – Mr. Andrew Duncan, 90, passed away at his residence on May 15, 2023. Family and friends are invited to meet at Faithbridge Church (10402 Northwestern Ave. Franksville, WI 53216) on Saturday, May 27, 2023, for a visitation from 9:30 – 11:00 AM. A service celebrating his life will follow at 11:00 AM and conclude with Military Honors. His interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.