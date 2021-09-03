August 5, 1980—August 18, 2021

ALVATON, KY—Andrew “Andy” John Busarow age 41 went to heaven unexpectedly on August 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee Andy was born August 5, 1980 in Racine to John Busarow and Sue Clausen.

Andy is survived by three children: Summer Rayne 14, Dakota Skye 12 and Andrew John Jr; two stepdaughters: Savanna 20 and Zenda 19; father John Busarow, stepmother Jenni Busarow; mother Sue Busarow/Clausen; adored sister Miranda Busarow; Erin Lee Johnson, mother of surviving children; godmother Jody Clausen Dumas; girlfriend Christine Russo; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Andy was a lifelong resident of Racine. Graduated Park High/Gateway. He recently moved to Alvaton, Kentucky for work and a fresh start. He was enjoying his new life. He worked in construction which he learned from his dad and uncles. Andy loved fishing with his dad since he was 6 years old. He loved antiquing and Harleys. He loved riding with friends. Andy was learning about Jesus and enjoying life.

He was a good Father and loved his children.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Robert L. Busarow, Margret Ann Busarow, Clare Clausen, Marylin Clausen; and godfather David Busarow. Special friend of family Richard Hansen.