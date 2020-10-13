Andrew 'Andy' J. Peterson

Andrew J. “Andy” Peterson

May 26, 1964—October 10, 2020

Andrew J. “Andy” Peterson, 56, of Union Grove, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Born in Burlington on May 26, 1964, he was the son of Charles and Donna (nee Nolan) Peterson. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from St. Mary High School and UW-Milwaukee with a degree in accounting. On August 8, 1987 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Ellen Christman. Following marriage, they made Union Grove their home.

Andy formerly worked as an accountant for MGIC. He was a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church, Kiwanis and Snowhawk Snowmobile Club. He loved boating up at the cabin, watching the Green Bay Packers, traveling, and hanging out with his buds at T-Mac’s and Harley’s.

Andy is survived by his mother, Donna Peterson; wife, Ellen Peterson; children, Nick (Zaira Arteaga) Peterson and Steve Peterson; siblings, Pete (Jane) Peterson, Laurie (Jim) Sheahan and Bill (Sandy) Peterson; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.