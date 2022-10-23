Andrew "Andy" J. Cross

Andy was a graduate of JI Case High School, “Class of 1976”. Although he was a steamfitter by trade, he had a passion for driving and enjoyed the last several years as a trucker with Madrigrano of Kenosha. Andy was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed problem solving and repairing things of all sorts; he was especially fascinated with steam engines and loved collecting tractors. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, motorcycle rides, and road trips, but his favorite hobby was supper clubbin’ with “his girl” in search of the perfect old fashioned. Wherever he went, you could count on Andy to strike up a conversation with a stranger. He had a special connection with dogs and never, ever missed an opportunity to make a new four-legged friend. Above all, he cherished time spent joking and relaxing with his family, and loved a good guitar jam session with his kids.