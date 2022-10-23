Andrew "Andy" J. Cross

Oct. 27,1958—Oct. 19, 2022
RACINE—Andrew J. Cross, 63, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, with his loving wife, “his hero”, Molly, by his side. He was born in Alton, IL October 27, 1958, to Harry and Beryl (Nee Brogden) Cross, and was united in marriage to Denise “Molly” Niesen on July 30, 1983.
Andy was a graduate of JI Case High School, “Class of 1976”. Although he was a steamfitter by trade, he had a passion for driving and enjoyed the last several years as a trucker with Madrigrano of Kenosha. Andy was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed problem solving and repairing things of all sorts; he was especially fascinated with steam engines and loved collecting tractors. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, motorcycle rides, and road trips, but his favorite hobby was supper clubbin’ with “his girl” in search of the perfect old fashioned. Wherever he went, you could count on Andy to strike up a conversation with a stranger. He had a special connection with dogs and never, ever missed an opportunity to make a new four-legged friend. Above all, he cherished time spent joking and relaxing with his family, and loved a good guitar jam session with his kids.
He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife Molly of 39 years; his mother, Beryl Cross; children: Jason Cross, Kevin (Ellie) Cross, Jessica (Dylan) Runge; three grandchildren: Detori, Theo, and Marietta; sister, Mary Cross; in-laws: Don (Judi) Niesen, Donna (Cub) Nondorf, Dianne (Darrell) Forsythe, Dorothy (Brian) Whitehead, Dorene (Ron) Wrycza and Doris Nelson; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Cross and his “buddy boy” Buster.
A celebration of Andy’s life will be held at the funeral home, on his birthday, Thursday, October 27, 2022, 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Thursday 5:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888
