July 14, 1985—June 26, 2021
UNION GROVE—Andrew “Andy” Gehrand, age 35, passed away on June 26, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital.
There will be a private service to lay Andy to rest. Family and friends are invited to a casual open house on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at County Line Hall, 103 200th Ave., Union Grove, WI to remember and honor Andy’s life.
Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
