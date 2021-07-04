 Skip to main content
Andrew "Andy" Gehrand
July 14, 1985—June 26, 2021

UNION GROVE—Andrew “Andy” Gehrand, age 35, passed away on June 26, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital.

There will be a private service to lay Andy to rest. Family and friends are invited to a casual open house on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at County Line Hall, 103 200th Ave., Union Grove, WI to remember and honor Andy’s life.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

