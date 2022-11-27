Andrew A. Urpila

RACINE — Andrew Alan Urpila, 51, passed away at The Bay at Waters Edge in Kenosha on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

He was born in Racine on December 12, 1970 to Ernest and Sharon (Day) Urpila. Andrew was a graduate of J.I. Case High School and was employed by Macemon and Sons for many years. He enjoyed socializing, renovating and selling homes.

Survived by his father, Ernest (Ann Trower) Urpila; uncle, Elmer Urpila and aunt, Evelyn Bellie. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Sack; brother, Scott Urpila and uncle, Dennis Bellie.

Andrew has been laid to rest at Pine Glade Cemetery in the town of Oulu, Bayfield County.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404