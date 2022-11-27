 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andrew A. Urpila

  • 0

RACINE — Andrew Alan Urpila, 51, passed away at The Bay at Waters Edge in Kenosha on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

He was born in Racine on December 12, 1970 to Ernest and Sharon (Day) Urpila. Andrew was a graduate of J.I. Case High School and was employed by Macemon and Sons for many years. He enjoyed socializing, renovating and selling homes.

Survived by his father, Ernest (Ann Trower) Urpila; uncle, Elmer Urpila and aunt, Evelyn Bellie. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Sack; brother, Scott Urpila and uncle, Dennis Bellie.

Andrew has been laid to rest at Pine Glade Cemetery in the town of Oulu, Bayfield County.

www.sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News