Sept. 19, 1927 – June 13, 2023

RACINE—Andrew passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the age of 95. He was born in Racine and attended William Horlick High School. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Sarkis and Arshelios Mikaelian; his wife, Marcella of 67 years; two brothers and sister-in-law: Tod and Kay (Catherine) Mikaelian.

Andrew is survived by his three devoted children and their families: Dr. Myron (Nori) Mikaelian of Racine, Dr. Andy (Karen) Mikaelian and Julie (Jeffery) Masoian of California. Andrew was immensely but quietly proud of his ten grandchildren who also survive him, Alexis Maag (Peter), Nicholas, Tara, Troy, Ryan, Alex, and Danielle Mikaelian, Taline, Nyree and Karina Masoian. He has two great-grandchildren, Ara and Ani Maag. Additionally, he is survived by his younger brother, Sam in Chicago, sister-in-law, Alice Mikaelian in California and many fond nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Andrew was drafted into the Army and stationed with the occupied forces in Japan and was discharged as a corporal. After his service in the military, he attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison in the School of Engineering. After graduation he worked in Racine for the John Oster Manufacturing Company from 1953-1963. In 1963 Andrew was encouraged to participate in the Milwaukee Public Schools Internship Program and was employed there until he retired in 1989. Andrew instilled in both his children and grandchildren the value of education and encouraged them to participate in new and various experiences and opportunities that were available to them.

Andrew was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and often watched sports events with his children and grandchildren.

Private funeral services were held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church with interment at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4606 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402 or to the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) 630 Second Avenue, New York, New York 10016-4806.

The family wishes to thank the many relatives and friends who were of assistance to Andrew and Marcella in their time of need. Special thanks to the St. Monica’s staff for their endearing care of Andrew and Marcella during their time there.

