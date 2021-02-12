January 21, 1953—January 15, 2021
Andres Salas Rodriguez, Jr., 67, formerly of Racine, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home in Belen, New Mexico.
He was born on January 21, 1953 in Racine, Wisconsin to parents Elena and Andres S. (nee: Flores) Rodriguez. Andres married his beloved wife Mary Anne (nee: Springer) Rodriguez 41 years ago. Andres retired from InSinkErator (Racine, WI), Department of Homeland Security (Albuquerque, NM), and Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center (Albuquerque, NM).
Andres was a veteran, having served in the United States Army and Air National Guard as an E7 Master Sergeant. He spent many memorable years serving in the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Andres S. Rodriguez had an unforgettable sense of humor with a unique ability to be beautifully, hysterically sarcastic and funny. He reveled in learning new information, especially history. He was always there for anyone who needed help. His greatest passion in life was music; the music, joy, and laughter he gave will live on in our hearts and memories forever. He will be missed undoubtedly by many loved ones and long-time friends, for on his great journey of life he had many.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Mary Anne Rodriquez, and daughters Deanna (James) Mason and Angelina (Samuel Fernandez) Rodriguez. He will be deeply missed by grandchildren Ariel Rodriguez, Kaylee Vah Hara, Tahlia Van Hara, Piper Van Hara, Aria Mason, Andrew Mason, and Samuel D. Fernandez. He is survived by his siblings Erlinda Rodriguez, Silvia Rodriguez, and Joseph (Deb) Rodriguez, as well as nieces and nephews Krystle (Denver) Walz, Shai (Dan) Demers, Andrea (Rory O’Brien Jr.) Rodriguez, Caitlin (Deyontay) Williams, and Joseph R. Rodriguez. Andres is preceded in death by his parents Andres S. Rodriguez and Elena Rodriguez, and sister Susan M. Rodriguez.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
