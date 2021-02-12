Andres Salas Rodriguez, Jr.

Andres was a veteran, having served in the United States Army and Air National Guard as an E7 Master Sergeant. He spent many memorable years serving in the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Andres S. Rodriguez had an unforgettable sense of humor with a unique ability to be beautifully, hysterically sarcastic and funny. He reveled in learning new information, especially history. He was always there for anyone who needed help. His greatest passion in life was music; the music, joy, and laughter he gave will live on in our hearts and memories forever. He will be missed undoubtedly by many loved ones and long-time friends, for on his great journey of life he had many.