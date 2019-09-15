{{featured_button_text}}
Andres L. Guzman,

RACINE – Andres L. Guzman, 42, passed away unexpectedly in Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 18th at 7:00 p.m., with Deacon Roberto Fuentes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the Service. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Those wishing to attend please meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to establish a memorial in his name. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments