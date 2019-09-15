RACINE – Andres L. Guzman, 42, passed away unexpectedly in Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 18th at 7:00 p.m., with Deacon Roberto Fuentes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the Service. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Those wishing to attend please meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to establish a memorial in his name. Please see our website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
You have free articles remaining.
4600 County Line Rd.
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.