Andreas “Andy” Konrad Haase
RACINE — Andreas K. Haase, 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 for a visitation and time to meet with the family from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A memorial service with military honors will take place on Thursday, August 6th at 11:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com

