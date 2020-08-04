Andreas “Andy” Konrad Haase

RACINE — Andreas K. Haase, 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 for a visitation and time to meet with the family from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A memorial service with military honors will take place on Thursday, August 6th at 11:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant
262 552-9000
To plant a tree in memory of Andreas Haase as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.