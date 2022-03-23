Andrea 'Andie' Malsch

Oct. 22, 1945 – March 18, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT – Andrea Ann “Andie” (nee Aiello) Malsch, age 76, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Andrea was born in Racine on October 22, 1945 to the late Arthur and Marie (nee Sontag) Aiello. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and went on to attend Whitewater School of Education.

Among places she was employed during her lifetime, Andie worked at Snap-On Tools, Dumore Corp., Milwaukee Electric Tool, and taught the children of our community at St. Sebastian School, St. Rita School and McKinley Middle Charter School, from where she retired.

Andie was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She loved to work on all kinds of projects. When Andie got older and wasn’t able to help, she was still involved from the sidelines. She was an avid Packer fan and had a great appreciation of fine arts, she truly enjoyed all of the productions of Racine Theatre Guild. Grandma Andie loved spending time with her entire family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Christie (Brian) Johnson; son, Rick Malsch; grandchildren: Nikki and Jake Johnson; Amelia and Brodie Malsch; sister, Marcia (Steve) Priske; nieces and nephews: Rob (Elizabeth) Priske, Eric (Nicole) Malsch, Lori (Chopper) Hribar, David (Lisa) Malsch; faithful friend of more than 45 years, Marge (Les) Hoover; extended family Jeni and Megan Johnson; other special relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 4:00–6:00 p.m. Private entombment will take place in the Chapel of Holy Cross Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or to Breast Cancer Research Foundation have been suggested.

