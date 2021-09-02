 Skip to main content
Andre Joanni Sandoval
MOUNT PLEASANT—Andre Joanni Sandoval, age 21, departed this world to be with the angels on Saturday August 28, 2021 after a senseless shooting.

There will be visitation at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street, on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to start at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be held at St. Louis Cemetery, Hwy G, on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the family at Andre’s GoFundMe page, gofundme.com, or the family asks you to perform a kind deed in Andre’s name. Please see funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

