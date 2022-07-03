Anders C. Madsen

April 16, 1928—June 29, 2022

RACINE—Anders “Andy” Christian Madsen, age 94, passed away at home, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born in Racine, April 16, 1928, son of the late Svend and Kirsten Marie (nee: Jensen) Madsen. He was raised in West Racine and graduated from Park High School “Class of 1946”.

Andy served in the Army during the Korean War. Upon returning to Racine, he met the love of his life Judy Johnson. On June 26, 1954, they were united in marriage. They shared 66 years together until she passed on January 18, 2020.

Andy and Judy started their business, Model Tool, Inc., in 1959 and ran the business together until they retired in 2005. Andy enjoyed boating and fishing, and was a member of the Fifth Street Yacht Club.

Growing up in West Racine he was influenced by many Danish traditions and was a member of Dania Hall. He also loved taking the family on summer camping vacations around the country, and spring holidays in Florida. In later years, Andy and Judy enjoyed visiting their children in California, Minnesota, and Austria.

Andy is survived by his children: Peter Madsen, Peggy (Henrik) Jensen, Paul (Judy) Madsen; grandchildren: Joren, Sophia, and Olivia Madsen; in-laws Jane and Chuck Bragg; nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Svend B. Madsen, Jr. and sister Betty Henry.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Mound Cemetery directly following the service. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Andy’s neighbors, and caregivers, Hazel, Ruth, Sandy, Sherry, Sonya, and Yolanda.

