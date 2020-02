WORCESTER, MA (formerly of Racine)—Amy Ruth Burlingame, 49, passed away on February 15, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 for a visitation from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 2:00 p.m.