WORCESTER, MA (formerly of Racine)—Amy Ruth Burlingame, 49, passed away on February 15, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 for a visitation from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
