Amy M. St. Amand

Amy was a big time Green Bay Packer fan who enjoyed being with family and friends. She will be remembered for her smile and will be dearly missed. Amy loved to read mystery novels. Amy had a quick wit, a great sense of humor, and the gift of saying something at a moment's notice that would make anyone or everyone burst out with laughter. Amy enjoyed board games and enjoyed the very simple things in life with no frills needed. Her favorite saying was "Aw hell no". Baby sister, you will be missed by all that loved you dearly. Rest now with no more pain in Heaven in the loving arms of Mom and your favorite sister, Dawn. Save some Angel food for us as we know Dawn already made you some. And yes, you are still and always will be.... "Mom's favorite".