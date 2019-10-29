Amy M. Sheldon

August 31, 1963 – October 26, 2019
RACINE – Amy Marie (nee: Koellner) Sheldon, age 56, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Thankfully, remarkably and with great determination, Amy was able to attend the wedding of her son & daughter-in-law… just two weeks prior to her passing.
Amy was born in Racine on August 31, 1963 to Bruce and Cecelia (nee: Mueller) Koellner. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1981. Amy was united in marriage with Kevin A. Sheldon on August 5, 1989. Sadly, he preceded her in death, unexpectedly, on November 1, 2002.
Amy was a longtime employee of Shopko, retiring as an optician in the Optical Dept. in 2009 when her health began to fail. Outside of being a proud “Nana”, she enjoyed cross stitching, bowling and was quite the baker – sharing countless trays of her homemade Christmas cookies with family & friends. Above all, Amy was all about her family. They were her everything!
Surviving are her children, Olivia C. Diaz and Kevin “Buddy” A. (Katlyn) Sheldon II; grandchildren, Danny, Angel & Julianna Diaz; Lily & Finnley Sheldon; and Arianna Kressig; mom & dad, Bruce & “Sis” Koellner; brothers, Jeffrey (Kelli) Koellner, Timothy (Lisa) Koellner & Martin (Stephanie) Koellner; father-in-law, Phillip Sheldon II; brother-in-law, Phillip (Dawn) Sheldon III; sisters-in-law, Rhonda & Carlene; faithful friends, Pam & Janet; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin and many, many friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
In addition to her husband, Amy was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Eric Diaz; and mother-in-law, Lawana (nee: Lafferty) Sheldon.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday (tonight), October 29, 2019 at 6:30 pm in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue) with Rev. Javier Guativa and Rev. Jonathon Schmeckel officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday (tonight) from 4:30 – 6:30 pm.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
