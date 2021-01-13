Amann, Daniel P. 'Wormy'

Daniel was born on November 11, 1929, to Daniel and Virginia Amann in Milwaukee, WI. Daniel was rich in the ways that matter most. He raised four children with the love and support of Bernice, his wife of 65 years, and was well respected in his community. He was a longtime owner of Amann’s Beach on Lake Denoon in Muskego, WI. He hosted eagerly anticipated parties featuring the best brandy old-fashioned, spit roasted chicken, and cherished memories. He joyfully and faithfully delivered the mail along his route as a postman, where he loved and was loved by the residents, children and dogs alike. He also greatly enjoyed delivering oil while working for EJ Salentine’s. Upon retirement, he and Bernice would spend winters basking in the sun in Florida and his summers hosting family gatherings, playing sheepshead with friends and family, fly fishing, golfing, and riding around the lake on his boat.