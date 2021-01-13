November 11, 1929—January 8, 2021
Amann, Daniel P. “Wormy”, age 91, of Muskego passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021 while surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with dementia.
Daniel was born on November 11, 1929, to Daniel and Virginia Amann in Milwaukee, WI. Daniel was rich in the ways that matter most. He raised four children with the love and support of Bernice, his wife of 65 years, and was well respected in his community. He was a longtime owner of Amann’s Beach on Lake Denoon in Muskego, WI. He hosted eagerly anticipated parties featuring the best brandy old-fashioned, spit roasted chicken, and cherished memories. He joyfully and faithfully delivered the mail along his route as a postman, where he loved and was loved by the residents, children and dogs alike. He also greatly enjoyed delivering oil while working for EJ Salentine’s. Upon retirement, he and Bernice would spend winters basking in the sun in Florida and his summers hosting family gatherings, playing sheepshead with friends and family, fly fishing, golfing, and riding around the lake on his boat.
Daniel spent his life serving others. He served in the army during the Korean war. While working multiple jobs and caring for his family, he would frequently make house calls to plow a neighbor’s driveway, cut their grass, or help put in a pier. He was also a trustee and usher at St. Clare Catholic Church in Wind Lake, WI.
Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Bernice and his children, Danny, Lee (Katherine), Ann (Kent), and Cindy (Daryl). Daniel will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Krystin, Andy (Kristal), Mary (Megan), and Cassy (Nathan), his great-grandchildren, Allyson, Lucas, Nora, and Adam, with 2 more on the way. Also survived by his siblings, Pat, Petra and Mike (Linda).
We thank the community for their support throughout the years. We especially thank his caregiver, Bill, who will always be welcome as part of our family. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in his memory at St. Clare Catholic Church in Wind Lake.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Clare Parish.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
