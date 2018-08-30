March 19, 1929—August 27, 2018
SILVER LAKE—Mrs. Amalie Michajlak, 89, passed away in Ascension All-Saints, Racine, on Monday, August 27, 2018, with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Mannheim, Germany, on March 19, 1929, the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Eva Brauch. She married Peter Michajlak on February 21, 1954. She immigrated to the United States with her husband and infant daughter in November of 1957.
Mrs. Michajlak was employed by Jockey International for over 15 years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wilmot, WI, the Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education, and a lifetime member of the Kenosha County Fair Association, where she was an exhibitor for 56 years. She loved her grandchildren and had a passion for quilting.
Surviving is her daughter, Karin (Warren) Langlois, of Racine; three grandchildren, Eva Langlois, of Lexington, KY, Elizabeth (Robert) Stewart, of Fairmont, WV, and Peter Langlois, of Kenosha; a sister, Helga Tartarelli, of Mannheim, Germany; two nieces and two nephews, and other relatives and friends. Mrs. Michajlak was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Berta and Magda, and her beloved husband Peter.
Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, September 1st, at 12:00 O’clock Noon, with Rev. Ronald Gramza officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in Holy Name Cemetery, Wilmot.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd. Racine, WI
552-9000
