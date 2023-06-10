Feb. 4, 1940—June 7, 2023

YORKVILLE—Alvin Ray Wilks, 83, of Yorkville passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

He was born on February 4, 1940, in Racine to Raymond and Mabel (nee Worden) Wilks. Rooted in agriculture he spent his life farming which was his true passion. He spent his entire life in Union Grove and graduated from Union Grove High School class of 1958. After high school he attended the University of Wisconsin Madison where he graduated from the Farm Short Course. He exemplified integrity and commitment to the town and was inducted into the UGHS Hall of Fame.

On April 23, 1960, he was united in marriage to Jean Bretl at St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Union Grove. He was a member of the 32nd Army National Guard. Alvin was a self-made businessman who with his brother Norman created Wilks Brothers farm in 1966. He grew corn, soybeans, and wheat and raised beef cattle. He worked year-round as he planted and harvested his crops to take to market. He passed on his strong work ethic and ideals to his sons, Don and Kevin and nephew, Eric Wilks, whom he farmed with.

His knowledge of business served him well in his accomplishments for his community. Alvin was President of the Union Grove Elementary School Board serving as a member for 15 years. He received the Wisconsin Association for School Board Award of Merit. He was President of the Racine County Board of Drainage Commissioners serving as a member for 35 years. He was President of Farmers Grain and Supply, a Yorkville 4-H leader and President of Union Grove FFA. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he also was an usher. He co-started Union Grove High Booster Club and was a coach for the Union Grove girls summer softball. Alvin loved spending time with his family. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, proudly sitting in the Bronco bleachers watching his children and grandchildren play sports. His other true love was supporting youth in agriculture by watching exhibitors and buying animals at the fair.

Alvin is survived by the love of his life, Jean; children: Don (Robbyn) Wilks, Kevin (Kelley) Wilks, Karen Wilks, Sue (Craig) Henderson; grandchildren: Michael (Chaunice) Wilks, Kristyn (Steve) Muth, Kaitlyn (Rees) Beguhl, Kassidy (Chris) Ohmstede, Kylie (Caleb) Hill, Kelsey Henderson, Madisyn Henderson; great-grandchildren: Brayden Michael Wilks Demuysere, Levi Muth, Colton Ohmstede, Emelia Muth; siblings: Jim (Carla) Wilks, Rob (Jeanne) Wilks, Betty Boetcher; sister-in-law, Loretta Wilks, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Norman Wilks and brother-in-law, John Boetcher.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, at 12:30 PM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove with Pastor David Ramirez Officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, from 9:00 AM until Noon at CHURCH. Burial will take place at Union Grove Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the family for the creation of an agricultural scholarship in memory of Alvin.

