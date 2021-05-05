Alvin Lee Pelky

June 8, 1940—Apr. 10, 2021

RACINE—Alvin “Al” “Kip” Lee Pelky, 80, of Canon City, Colorado passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on April 10, 2021. He was diagnosed early 2021 with lung cancer.

Alvin was born on June 28, 1940, second oldest of four children, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Alvin and Dorothy Ruth (Nelson) Pelky.

Alvin served in the United States Navy. He LOVED his Tarzan movies with Johnny Weissmuller. Alvin enjoyed living on the edge and diving off cliffs. He also had a LOVE for old movies especially his westerns. Al enjoyed sharing his love of history. Alvin was employed by Twin Disc Corporation as a machinist, retiring after 30 years. Alvin also was a volunteer firefighter at Rochester Volunteer Fire Department.

Alvin enjoyed going out to eat, as well as preparing favorite dishes at home. Alvin loved having company over and meeting new people. He had a wonderful personality, infectious laugh and a radiating smile.

On September 16, 1961 he was united in marriage to Joanne “Joanie” A. Mann. Together they had five children. After 28 years of marriage they divorced. Joanie remained close with Al.