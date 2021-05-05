Alvin Lee Pelky

June 8, 1940—Apr. 10, 2021
RACINE—Alvin “Al” “Kip” Lee Pelky, 80, of Canon City, Colorado passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on April 10, 2021. He was diagnosed early 2021 with lung cancer.
Alvin was born on June 28, 1940, second oldest of four children, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Alvin and Dorothy Ruth (Nelson) Pelky.
Alvin served in the United States Navy. He LOVED his Tarzan movies with Johnny Weissmuller. Alvin enjoyed living on the edge and diving off cliffs. He also had a LOVE for old movies especially his westerns. Al enjoyed sharing his love of history. Alvin was employed by Twin Disc Corporation as a machinist, retiring after 30 years. Alvin also was a volunteer firefighter at Rochester Volunteer Fire Department.
Alvin enjoyed going out to eat, as well as preparing favorite dishes at home. Alvin loved having company over and meeting new people. He had a wonderful personality, infectious laugh and a radiating smile.
On September 16, 1961 he was united in marriage to Joanne “Joanie” A. Mann. Together they had five children. After 28 years of marriage they divorced. Joanie remained close with Al.
After retiring in 1995 he headed west for Colorado in October, 1996. There he spent the last 25 years as a resident of Southern Colorado. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and his love for the great outdoors with MANY members of his family.
Surviving Alvin is Joanie Pelky of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; son, Randy (Sara) Pelky of Burlington, Wisconsin; daughter, Sandi Thomey, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; daughter, Tracy (Mike) Bandera of Guffey, Colorado; son, Ricky (Kim) Pelky of San Diego, California; Sister, Joyce R. Kerkman of Kansasville, Wisconsin; brother, Gary (Emily) Pelky of Racine, Wisconsin; sister and brother in-law: Judy Putzer and Jerry Putzer of Canon City, Colorado; sister and brother in-law: Janet “Cookie” Zenko and Vaughn Zenko of Montana; sister and brother-in-law: Skip and Karen Mann of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Alvin is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and even neighbors, also, many friends. Alvin has nine loving grandchildren: Sarah Lynn, Nathaniel, Logan, Landen, Dawsen, Gaven, Phalen, Cassandra and Bradley; Alvin also has four beautiful great-grandchildren: Abigail, Lenora Lee, Ashland, Baylon AND the 5th great-grandchild due any day: Gemma Lee. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents: Alvin and Dorothy; his in-laws: Herb and Florence Mann step mother-in-law, Evie Mann; daughter, Cindy; brother, Denny; brother-in-law, Jerry Kerkman; sister-in-law, Jeanne Mary Brehm; brother-in-law, Charles Brehm.
Alvin wishes to be laid to rest in the mountains of Colorado alongside his daughter, Cindy. Alvin’s family plans to have a private memorial service this fall in Colorado. Cards may be sent to Holt Funeral Home, 806 Macon Ave, Canon City, CO 81212.
The family wishes to thank Rocky Mountain Cancer Center; Sangre de Cristo Hospice; Holt Funeral Home, for making Alvin as comfortable as he approached the end of his life. REST IN PEACE OUR BELOVED ALVIN LEE PELKY
