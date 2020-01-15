June 27, 1929—January 7, 2020

Alvin L. Svendsen passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at the age of 90.

Al was born June 27, 1929 on the family farm near Superior, NE to Marius and Marie Svendsen. He attended a one-room country school before going on to graduate from Superior High School where he was a two-way starter for the Wildcats football team. He was the first in his family to go to college, graduating from Dana College in Blair, NE with a Degree in History. After college he served 3 years in the US Army with the Military Intelligence Department stationed in Ft. Riley, KS.

On March 27, 1953 he was married to Janet L. Anderson at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Racine. They remained married for 52 years until her death in 2005. Upon relocating to Racine he went into business with his father-in-law Victor Anderson building homes, and later worked for the Brannum Lumber Co.

Al was an active member of Emmaus Lutheran Church, serving in many capacities including President of the Congregation, the Building Committee, Council member and Sunday School Teacher.