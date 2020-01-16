Alvin L. Svendsen
June 27, 1929 — January 7, 2020

Alvin L. Svendsen passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at the age of 90.

Funeral services will be held at Emmaus Church, 1925 Summit Ave, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Service information

Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Emmaus Lutheran Church
1925 Summit Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
Emmaus Lutheran Church
1925 Summit Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
