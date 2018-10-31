February 1, 1928—October 28, 2018
RACINE—Alvin J. Shovers, age 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 28, 2018 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Racine, February 1, 1928, son of the late Frank and Paula (nee: Friedman) Shovers.
He was a graduate of William Horlick High School and received a BA in Business from UW-Madison. On June 15, 1956 he was united in marriage to Lois E. Velicer. Alvin was employed as a salesman for many years in fine paper sales, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed ballroom dancing, bicycle touring and traveling.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Lois; his daughters and sons-in-law, Susan (Adam) Gordon of Minneapolis, MN, Sandra (Barry) Soalt of San Diego, CA; his grandchildren, Stuart Gordon, Adele Gordon, Talia Soalt, Spencer Soalt; brother-in-law, Daniel Velicer; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Tepper, Ida Dalin, Shirley Ganz; and brother, Norman Shovers.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, November 3, 2018, 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorials to the Anti Defamation League or to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Alvin’s caregivers at Home Instead and Grace Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.