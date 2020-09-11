Alvin 'Big Al' J. Trossen

Al Trossen, 79, passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence, with his family by his side.

Funeral services celebrating Al’s life will be held at the funeral home, Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., concluding with Full Military Honors. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family at the funeral home for visitation at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.