Alvin A. & Helen J. Thompson

Mount Pleasant– Helen J. (nee: Lembke) Thompson, age 80, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Three days later, her beloved husband of 60 years, Alvin A. Thompson, age 81, passed away of a broken heart at home, under the compassionate care of Aurora Hospice, on December 20, 2020.
Helen was born in Clintonville, WI on July 21, 1940 to the late Arthur and Violet (nee: Zellmer) Lembke. She was a graduate of Clintonville High School. Alvin was born in Genesee, WI on November 8, 1939 to the late Carl and Margaret (nee: Becher) Thompson. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School. A true match made in Heaven, they were united in marriage on November 26, 1960.
Although her main vocation in life was being a doting wife & mom, Helen did work for Badger Mutual Insurance prior to starting their family. Alvin was employed by Twin Disc for over 37 years, from where he retired.
With profound Christian faith, Helen and Alvin were faithful members of Apostolic Faith Church, where Helen taught Sunday School and Alvin served as Treasurer for many years. Helen enjoyed babysitting for anyone who needed help with their little ones and Alvin enjoyed hunting and fishing. Above everything, they were all about their family. Helen & Alvin loved spending time with all of their loved ones, especially their grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
Surviving are their daughters, Patricia (Paul) Gordon and Bonnie (Bill) Stangohr; grandchildren, Bethany (Phillip) Eckstadt, Aubriana Gordon (Gabe Brandies), Katelin (Ryan) Oliver, Emmalee (Colin) Newbrey, Jared (Chloe) Stangohr, and Lukas Stangohr; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Claire Oliver; Helen’s sisters, Edna Hogan and Julie (Lawrence) Scott; sisters-in-law, Naomi Lembke, Gerrie Dempsey and Sandy Thompson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to their parents, Helen and Alvin were greeted in Heaven by Helen’s brothers, Norman & Marvin Haubrich and Herman & James Lembke; her sister, Ruth Lembke; sister-in-law Helen Haubrich; and brother-in-law Raymond Hogan; Alvin’s sister, Darlene Thompson; and his brother, Eugene Thompson.
PUBLIC viewing / visitation will be held for Helen & Alvin in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 am– 12:00 pm. PRIVATE family services will follow the visitation. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Helen & Alvin, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
