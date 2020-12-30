Alvin A. & Helen J. Thompson

Mount Pleasant– Helen J. (nee: Lembke) Thompson, age 80, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Three days later, her beloved husband of 60 years, Alvin A. Thompson, age 81, passed away of a broken heart at home, under the compassionate care of Aurora Hospice, on December 20, 2020.

Helen was born in Clintonville, WI on July 21, 1940 to the late Arthur and Violet (nee: Zellmer) Lembke. She was a graduate of Clintonville High School. Alvin was born in Genesee, WI on November 8, 1939 to the late Carl and Margaret (nee: Becher) Thompson. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School. A true match made in Heaven, they were united in marriage on November 26, 1960.

Although her main vocation in life was being a doting wife & mom, Helen did work for Badger Mutual Insurance prior to starting their family. Alvin was employed by Twin Disc for over 37 years, from where he retired.