1928—2020

RACINE- Alton H. Pettit Jr., 92, passed away on December 4, 2020 at home.

Alton was born to Alton Sr. and Nellie in Lubbock, Texas in 1928. A World War II veteran, Alton enlisted in the Army Air Forces and served for 7 years, honorably discharging as a staff sergeant. After earning a Bachelor of Business Administration from North Texas State College, Alton worked for a variety of national and international firms, and in his career worked in many countries throughout the Americas and Europe. Alton worked for two decades with Massey Ferguson, and enjoyed many friendships with coworkers. In 1954, he married Sophie, and together they raised 3 children, Kevin, Alex and Ross.

Alton enjoyed working with his hands, using his carpentry skills to finish and improve his homes in Ohio, Iowa and Wisconsin, and developing lapidary skills to shape and polish gemstones. Alton was also an active adult leader in his son’s Boy Scout troop, Junior Achievement of Racine, and St. Rita’s parish.

Alton is preceded in death by his father Alton, Sr., his mother Nellie, his brother John, and his half-brother Olin Graham. He is survived by his wife, Sophie, his three children, Kevin, Alex and Ross, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.