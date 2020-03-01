Alsalvo Oliver Sr.
RACINE – Alsalvo Oliver Sr., age 57, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held.

