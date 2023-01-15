March 12, 1934—Jan. 10, 2023

BURLINGTON—Alphonse “Al” G. Strelbicki, 88, of Burlington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin.

Born in Detroit, MI on March 12, 1934, he was the son of Walter and Lottie (nee Kruza) Strelbicki. His early life was spent in Detroit, where he graduated from high school and joined the US Air Force. After serving in the Air Force, he attended trade school for electrical engineering. On November 16, 1963, in Chicago, IL, he was united in marriage to Rose Marie Boski. Following marriage, they resided in Chicago, Nashville and Fondulac before moving to Union Grove. He has been a resident of Burlington since 1976. Rose Marie preceded him in death on November 23, 2014.

Al worked as an industrial control technician for BendixCorporation in Detroit. After retiring, he owned and operated Parts & Smarts, Inc. in Burlington. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and was very active in the Burlington American Legion. He enjoyed photography and really enjoyed his time in the American Legion.

Al is survived by his children: Cheryl (Kendall) Cieslinski and Cindy (John) Strelbicki-Tingue; grandson, Matthew (Jessica) Tingue; great-granddaughter, Desiree Tingue; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rose; and sister, Virginia (Charles) Tutt.,

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 19th from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Al will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery immediately following the service.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434