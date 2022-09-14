Sept. 25, 1926 – Sept. 6, 2022

RACINE—Alois “Louie” Fenkl, age 95, passed away peacefully in his recliner at home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Alois was born in the Czech Republic on September 25, 1926 to the late Maxamillian and Maria Magdalena (nee: Kolbe) Fenkl. On October 14, 1950 in Ansbach, Germany he was united in marriage with Katharina “Karin” (nee: Nickerl). They immigrated to Racine in 1955. Louie’s heart was broken when Karin passed away on February 24, 2019.

Louie was employed in the parts department of Racine Truck Co., from where he retired. He was a faithful member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Proud of his heritage, Louie was an active member of the Deutscher Manner Verein. Among his interests, he enjoyed daily walks with his beloved Karin, growing tomatoes, and was fond of having a few beers. Above all, Louie loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his children: Dieter (Roberta) Fenkl, Eric “Rick” (Stan Pierce) Fenkl and Ronald (Cari) Fenkl; grandchildren: Richard (Jenny), Michael (Paula) and Kevin (Kristi) Fenkl; Kristy (Shane) Rangel; Brian (Dani), Ronni Ann, Melissa, Brooke and Ryan Fenkl; many adored great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Werner (Gertrud) Fenkl; sisters-in-law: Marianne Adelt and Ursala Fenkl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Maria Fenkl; beloved son, Robert Fenkl; granddaughter, Michelle Fenkl; brothers: Anton (Irmgard) Fenkl and Ludwig Fenkl; brothers-in-law: Karl Nickerl and Heinz Adelt; and by Karin’s parents, Franz and Hedwig Nickerl.

In accordance with Louie’s wishes, private entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Autumn Mercer for the dedication and love given to Louie with her daily visits; and to Courtney Cushman and former neighbors, Cathy and Doug Hay, for their compassionate care and support given in Louie’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

