Alma Mae Vacek

Alma was born in Racine, Wisconsin on November 22, 1943, to the late John and Alice (nee Howarth) Blankman. Alma and Cliff met on a blind date New Year’s Eve 1964 and were married on April 9, 1966, at Atonement Lutheran Church. Alma was a nurse on and off for over 40 years, taking time off to raise their family, retiring in 2006. She was a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church, and most recently Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Faith was very important to Alma and she was good to all she met. She made everyone feel special and always placed her children and grandchildren first. Alma was famous for her all day spaghetti and meatballs, mostaccioli, and barbeque. She also had a fondness for O & H Danish Layer Cake, Dr. Pepper, and brandy manhattans. Her favorite flower was irises, she loved her naps, and having fun with family and friends. What started as leisurely antiquing turned into a borderline obsession with collecting Cinderella memorabilia. To Alma, weeding her flower beds and picking wild blueberries at the family cabin in Canada was a good day. We will always remember her saying to Cliff, “I’m not going to nag you, just remind you frequently.”