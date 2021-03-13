RACINE—Alma Mae Vacek, 77, passed away at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Alma was born in Racine, Wisconsin on November 22, 1943, to the late John and Alice (nee Howarth) Blankman. Alma and Cliff met on a blind date New Year’s Eve 1964 and were married on April 9, 1966, at Atonement Lutheran Church. Alma was a nurse on and off for over 40 years, taking time off to raise their family, retiring in 2006. She was a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church, and most recently Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Faith was very important to Alma and she was good to all she met. She made everyone feel special and always placed her children and grandchildren first. Alma was famous for her all day spaghetti and meatballs, mostaccioli, and barbeque. She also had a fondness for O & H Danish Layer Cake, Dr. Pepper, and brandy manhattans. Her favorite flower was irises, she loved her naps, and having fun with family and friends. What started as leisurely antiquing turned into a borderline obsession with collecting Cinderella memorabilia. To Alma, weeding her flower beds and picking wild blueberries at the family cabin in Canada was a good day. We will always remember her saying to Cliff, “I’m not going to nag you, just remind you frequently.”
Survivors include her husband, Cliff; children: Carl Vacek, Curt (Lorri) Vacek, and Caroline (Cory Smith) Marks; grandchildren, Laura Vacek, Thomas Vacek, and Sari Marks; her sister, Clara (Peter) Walter; brothers, Jeff Blankman, and Richard (Kay) Blankman; and brother-in-law Calvin (Bea) Vacek. Alma is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Blankman.
A brief prayer service for Alma will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Racine, Wisconsin, on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the church on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. A private family internment will take place at the Bohemian National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Caledonia, or Mt. Meru Tumani Health Clinic in Ndoombo, Tanzania have been suggested.
Our last few days with her were precious as we were able to share our memories, and know that she was ready to be with God. We love you.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
