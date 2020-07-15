× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 7, 1937—July 10, 2020

Alma Mae Dearth passed away July 10, 2020.

Born on September 7, 1937, in Owen, WI, she was the only child of the late Charles and Leone Hautamaki. Alma graduated from Owen High School in 1955, a member of the last graduat-ing class before it merged with Withee High School.

On August 31, 1957 she married her high school sweetheart, Norman Dearth, and they fully enjoyed nearly 63 years of mar-riage. She continued her education in Menomonie WI at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, graduating with a master’s degree in Home Economics Education. Alma taught Home Economics at Durand High School and at Eau Claire Memorial High School. In 1966 she and her husband moved to Kenosha. She taught sewing classes at Gateway Technical College, was a manager in Home Interiors & Gifts, manager in Nuskin, and in 1992 opened & op-erated Mail Boxes Etc (UPS Store) in Racine.