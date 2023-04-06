TOWN OF LIBERTY GROVE—Alma Lynn Weborg (nee Martin), 71, Town of Liberty Grove, passed away March 30, 2023 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

Graduate of William Horlick High School in Racine (1970). Retired personal banker for North Shore Bank for 40 years, initially in Racine and then Sister Bay after moving to Door County (2010).

Formerly attended Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant.

Missed by her husband, Dorrence “Duce” Weborg; brothers: Robert “Bobby” Martin of Sturtevant and Mark Martin; brothers-in-law: Arthur (Lori) Weborg of the Town of Gibraltar and John (Denise) Weborg of New Berlin; nieces and nephews; great-nephews and great-nieces; other relatives; and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Mary “Katie” Katherine (Stewart) Martin; parents-in-law, Gordon “Gordy” and Eileen (nee Moser) Weborg; sister-in-law, Kathrine Weborg; and other relatives.

Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Bethel Baptist Church, 852 Europe Bay Road, Ellison Bay, WI 54210 with Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial in St. Rosalia Cemetery in Sister Bay.

Memorial contributions in Alma’s name appreciated for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; www.stjude.org) OR Shriners Hospitals for Children (P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394; www.shrinerschildrens.org).

Arrangements entrusted with Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay.