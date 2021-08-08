Allen S. Brook

October 25, 1951 - July 30, 2021

RACINE- Allen Scea Brook, 69, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Allen was born on October 25, 1951 to Woodrow and Dorothy (nee: Taylor) Brook in Elwood, IN.

He was united in marriage to Laura J. Schiess on September 27, 1986 at The Wustum Museum Gardens in Racine.

Allen graduated high school in Racine.

Allen served with the U. S. Army in the Vietnam War.

He was employed in shipping and receiving and did roofing work for Kehl-Nelson Roofing, retiring in 2010 from Southern Wisconsin Center.Allen was an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing poker with his buddies, and a big Packer fan. He was also very active in AA for 11 years.

Allen will be missed by his wife, Laura; son, Nathan (Alisha Lucier) Brook; daughter, Sierra (Dameion Mumford) Brook; granddaughter and light of his life, Stella; siblings: Wilson Brook, Freda (Jerry) Larabee, Jackie (Mark) Altherr, James (Debra) Brook; Special friends: Bob, Tim, Chuck, Dennis, John and LeRoy; in-laws, Robert Wieland and "Sis" Brook.

He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.