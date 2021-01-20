Allen L. Rognerud

February 25, 1948 – January 11, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – Allen Lewis Rognerud, age 72; beloved husband of the late Judith Rognerud and dear father of Amy (Steve) Chernouski, Farrell (Matt Kaesermann) Fisher & Brett Rognerud; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, January 11, 2021.
Services celebrating Allen’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Full obit on funeral home website.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.