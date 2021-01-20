 Skip to main content
Allen L. Rognerud
Allen L. Rognerud

February 25, 1948 – January 11, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT – Allen Lewis Rognerud, age 72; beloved husband of the late Judith Rognerud and dear father of Amy (Steve) Chernouski, Farrell (Matt Kaesermann) Fisher & Brett Rognerud; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Services celebrating Allen’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Full obit on funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

